AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG decreased its stake in AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.20% of AAC Holdings worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AAC Holdings by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAC Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AAC Holdings by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AAC Holdings by 27.1% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) opened at 7.98 on Friday. AAC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock’s market cap is $189.05 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. AAC Holdings had a positive return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. AAC Holdings’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAC Holdings Inc will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AAC Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

AAC Holdings Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

