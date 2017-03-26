8Point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2565 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from 8Point3 Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) opened at 13.04 on Friday. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91.

CAFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

