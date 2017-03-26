57,922 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $100,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 364,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 55,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 242,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) opened at 29.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $944.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.95. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.19 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $394,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $392,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,125. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

