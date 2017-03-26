52,633 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $2,299,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $345,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) opened at 32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $683.56 million and a PE ratio of 58.21. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $35.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

