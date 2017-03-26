37,873 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,577,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,605,412,000 after buying an additional 5,886,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,367,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,913,216,000 after buying an additional 10,435,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,252,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,500,000 after buying an additional 1,462,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,860,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,215,990,000 after buying an additional 3,555,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,252,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,101,533,000 after buying an additional 735,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West purchased 3,027 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $125,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $537,079.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

