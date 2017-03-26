2,329 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $117,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) opened at 48.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.89. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post $4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other news, Director Philip E. Mallott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $225,366.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,740.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,406 shares of company stock worth $806,777. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

