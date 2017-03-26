2,300 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Acquired by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $258,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $247,039,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,038,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,698,000 after buying an additional 1,885,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,884,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,992,000 after buying an additional 1,313,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 994.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,767,000 after buying an additional 1,182,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 124.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $127.52. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Vetr raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.81 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.99.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

