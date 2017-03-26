205,900 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,494,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,581,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,346,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,327,000 after buying an additional 421,942 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,005,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,218,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) opened at 45.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.45 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 735.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $209,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,315.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 7,175 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock worth $934,300.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

