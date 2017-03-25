Zacks: Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.43) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zosano Pharma Corp an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma Corp in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 1,099,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $2,210,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Zosano Pharma Corp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 795,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 318,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma Corp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) opened at 1.73 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $33.65 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Zosano Pharma Corp has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Corp will post ($0.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zosano Pharma Corp

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a range of indications. Its microneedle patch system offers consistent drug delivery and improved ease of use and room-temperature stability.

