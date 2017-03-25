Mitsubishi Chem Hl (NASDAQ:MTLHY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Mitsubishi Chem Hl an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Chem Hl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Mitsubishi Chem Hl (MTLHY) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/zacks-mitsubishi-chem-hl-mtlhy-given-average-rating-of-by-brokerages.html.

Shares of Mitsubishi Chem Hl (NASDAQ:MTLHY) opened at 39.06 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chem Hl has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi Chem Hl (MTLHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chem Hl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chem Hl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.