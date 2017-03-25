Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Westar Energy Inc (WR) to “Hold”

Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Westar Energy, Inc. is Kansas’ largest electric utility. Westar has 7,200 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by coal, uranium, natural gas, wind and landfill gas. They are a leader in electric transmission in Kansas. Their innovative customer service programs include mobile-enabled customer care, digital meters and paving the way for electric vehicle adoption. “

Shares of Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) opened at 54.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.38. Westar Energy has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business earned $606.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Westar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post $2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Westar Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In related news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 1,850 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $101,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WR. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Westar Energy by 7,829.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Westar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,781,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Westar Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc (Westar Energy) is an electric utility in Kansas. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services to approximately 700,000 customers in Kansas. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson.

