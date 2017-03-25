Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twilio Inc (TWLO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Twilio Inc. provides Cloud Communications Platforms. The Company enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities. The Super Network is the software layer which allows its customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. Twilio Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. Vetr lowered shares of Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $38.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.38.

Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) opened at 29.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.56 billion. Twilio has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $162,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $394,956.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,208 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

