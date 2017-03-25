Zacks Investment Research Lowers RadiSys Co. (RSYS) to Sell

RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “RadiSys Corporation is a leader in computer based building blocks used by original equipment manufacturers for products in the telecommunications and networked equipment markets. Unlike general purpose computers, embedded computer solutions are incorporated into systems and equipment to provide a single or a limited number of critical system control functions and are generally integrated into larger automated systems. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of RadiSys in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price (down previously from $7.25) on shares of RadiSys in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) opened at 3.87 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $150.51 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. RadiSys has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. RadiSys had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business earned $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadiSys will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers RadiSys Co. (RSYS) to Sell” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/zacks-investment-research-lowers-radisys-co-rsys-to-sell.html.

In related news, CEO Brian Bronson sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 462,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 455,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 64,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RadiSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadiSys

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

Receive News & Ratings for RadiSys Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadiSys Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.