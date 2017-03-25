Zacks: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Analysts

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $74.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fresh Del Monte Produce an industry rank of 49 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) opened at 58.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.31. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $66.86.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.80 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fresh Del Monte Produce will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $576,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $2,907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,328,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,862,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,785 shares of company stock worth $5,323,548 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $31,755,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 814,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,411,000 after buying an additional 123,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

