Zacks: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $29.99 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($7.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Catalyst Biosciences an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.21% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) opened at 5.20 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $5.20 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

