Zacks: Brokerages Set $31.00 Target Price for Leucadia National Corp. (LUK)

Shares of Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Leucadia National Corp. an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leucadia National Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Leucadia National Corp. from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) opened at 25.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Leucadia National Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business earned $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Leucadia National Corp. had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leucadia National Corp. will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Leucadia National Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $4,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,792,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,584,125.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Leucadia National Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leucadia National Corp. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Leucadia National Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Leucadia National Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Leucadia National Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leucadia National Corp. Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

