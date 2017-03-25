Zacks: Brokerages Set $26.24 Target Price for Inpixon (INPX)

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $26.24 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Inpixon an industry rank of 171 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) opened at 2.89 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.14 million. Inpixon has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.

