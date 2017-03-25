Zacks: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Albireo Pharma an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) opened at 22.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm’s market cap is $27.88 million.

About Albireo Pharma

