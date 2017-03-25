Wynnstay Group plc (WYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on April 28th

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group plc’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) opened at 647.50 on Friday. Wynnstay Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 371.18 and a 12 month high of GBX 685.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 126.23 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 556.39.

Separately, Whitman Howard restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on shares of Wynnstay Group plc in a research report on Thursday.

About Wynnstay Group plc

Wynnstay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of products and services to the agricultural industry and the rural economy. The Company’s segments include Agriculture, which is engaged in manufacturing and supply of animal feeds, fertilizer, seeds and associated agricultural products; Specialist Retail, which supplies to a range of specialist products to farmers, smallholders and pet owners, and Other.

