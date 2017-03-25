Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services. It offers licensed betting offices, telephone based-betting operations and online betting, offers odds and takes bets on an assortment of sporting and other events. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy and Spain. William Hill PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded William Hill from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) opened at 14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.12. William Hill has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “William Hill (WIMHY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/william-hill-wimhy-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.