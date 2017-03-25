Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.11% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 81,332 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 117,560.9% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) opened at 9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company’s market cap is $410.81 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp’s payout ratio is currently -688.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMC. Wunderlich cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In related news, insider Jennifer Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio consists of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (including To-Be-Announced securities (TBAs)), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency and Non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and Whole-Loans.

