Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Outperform Rating for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) traded up 3.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,722 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $865.30 million.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.46) EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO Frederick W. Driscoll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $91,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $358,550 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $620,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

