Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vital Therapies, Inc. is a biotherapeutic company. It is focused on developing a cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute liver failure. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, and China. Vital Therapies, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vital Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) opened at 3.85 on Friday. Vital Therapies has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $123.75 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vital Therapies will post ($1.51) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,214,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc is a biotherapeutic company. The Company is focused on developing a human hepatic cell-based treatment targeting acute forms of liver failure. Its product candidate, the ELAD System, is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy designed to allow the patient’s liver to regenerate to a healthy state, or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

