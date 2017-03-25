Versapay Corp. (VPY) Insider John Allen Mcleod Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY) insider John Allen Mcleod acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$71,500.00.

Versapay Corp is a Canada-based financial technology company that provides a cloud-based accounts receivable automation software and integrated payment solutions for businesses. The Company operates through two segments: VersaPay Solutions and Point of Sale Merchant Services (POS). Through its VersaPay Solutions segment, the Company focuses on electronic invoice presentment with its ARC software (ARC) and develops value added payment technologies, such as its PayPort and VersaPay Gateway.

