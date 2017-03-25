Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wunderlich

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wunderlich in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wunderlich’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $18.00 price target on Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) traded up 1.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 277,261 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $313.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business earned $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller bought 1,099,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $17,157,488.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 25,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $229,452.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,568.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,202. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $161,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. It offers an assortment of products, including bags, such as purses, totes and backpacks; accessories, such as wallets, wristlets, phone cases and technology accessories; travel and travel accessories, such as weekend bags, duffel bags and cosmetic bags, and home, such as mugs, tumblers and textiles, including aprons, beach towels, throw blankets and comforters.

