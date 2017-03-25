VCA Inc (WOOF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VCA Inc. is a national animal healthcare company operating primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns, operates and manages veterinary hospitals and veterinary-exclusive clinical laboratories in the country, supplies diagnostic imaging equipment and other medical technology products and related services to the veterinary industry, and provides various communication, professional education and marketing solutions to the veterinary community. VCA Inc., formerly known as VCA Antech, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark Co. lowered shares of VCA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of VCA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of VCA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CL King lowered shares of VCA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of VCA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) opened at 91.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. VCA has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.03.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. VCA had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business earned $643.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VCA will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of VCA by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,214,000 after buying an additional 1,052,831 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of VCA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,493,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VCA by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 893,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,360,000 after buying an additional 697,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VCA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,039,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of VCA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company operating in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through five segments: animal hospitals (Animal Hospital), veterinary diagnostic laboratories (Laboratory), veterinary medical technology (Medical Technology), Vetstreet and Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc (Camp Bow Wow).

