Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm earned $61.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 159.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.07 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

