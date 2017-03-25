United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “United Parcel Service shares gained only 0.22% in the last one year, significantly underperforming the Zacks Transportation-Air Freight industry that recorded a 6% increase in the period. Shares of United Parcel have lagged those of rival FedEx, which have appreciated 16.3% in the same time span. United Parcel struggled in the recent holiday season due to higher costs of package deliveries. Moreover, the company’s disappointing view for full-year 2017 is a dampener. Foreign currency-related headwinds are expected to hurt 2017 results. However, the company’s decision to hike its quarterly dividend, earlier in the year, is encouraging. The company's efforts to expand further also raise optimism.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.82 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) opened at 105.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $120.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 193.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 80.62%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $471,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 77,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

