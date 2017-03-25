United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “United Parcel Service shares gained only 0.22% in the last one year, significantly underperforming the Zacks Transportation-Air Freight industry that recorded a 6% increase in the period. Shares of United Parcel have lagged those of rival FedEx, which have appreciated 16.3% in the same time span. United Parcel struggled in the recent holiday season due to higher costs of package deliveries. Moreover, the company’s disappointing view for full-year 2017 is a dampener. Foreign currency-related headwinds are expected to hurt 2017 results. However, the company’s decision to hike its quarterly dividend, earlier in the year, is encouraging. The company's efforts to expand further also raise optimism.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.82 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.47.

Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) opened at 105.05 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

