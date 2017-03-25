United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Estimates of United Natural declined after it posted mixed second-quarter fiscal 2017 results, where earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. The company also slashed its fiscal 2017 view. In fact, the company’s shares have underperformed than the Zacks categorized industry since past three months. Nevertheless, both earnings and revenues increased year over year. We believe the company’s acquisition strategies, efforts to increase its market share and improve operational efficiency are the reasons for its growth. Gross margin also improved backed by margin improvement initiatives. However, we note that promotional activities and competitive pricing pressure remained the major headwinds in the first half of fiscal 2017. Further, the company has been grappling with ongoing industry challenges, including heightened competition and little to no meaningful improvement in inflation.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a positive rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) opened at 42.69 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.24.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/united-natural-foods-inc-unfi-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 238,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 361.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,851,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,141,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.