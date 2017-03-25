United Bank Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,026,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,385,000 after buying an additional 8,303,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,437,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,316,000 after buying an additional 649,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,834,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,734,000 after buying an additional 2,530,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,535,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,123,000 after buying an additional 476,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 12,318,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,029,000 after buying an additional 3,211,005 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $61.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

