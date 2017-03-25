Uniqure NV (QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Uniqure NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uniqure NV in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniqure NV in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, WallachBeth Capital dropped their price target on Uniqure NV from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure NV by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. FT Options LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure NV by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) opened at 5.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s market cap is $146.57 million.

Uniqure NV Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is engaged in the field of gene therapy. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of gene therapies. It has a technology platform that uses as the basis for collaborative product candidates across approximately three therapeutic focus areas, such as Liver/Metabolic Disease, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease and Cardiovascular Disease.

