Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Earns Hold Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Union Pacific from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,658 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $111.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/union-pacific-co-unp-earns-hold-rating-from-loop-capital.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $438,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 128,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.