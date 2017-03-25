Unilever plc (UL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays PLC

Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unilever plc in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised Unilever plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Unilever plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) traded up 0.32% on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,682 shares. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever plc during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Unilever plc by 147.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Unilever plc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever plc during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Unilever plc by 27.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

