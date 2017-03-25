Unigold Inc. (TSE:UGD) insider Norman Tremblay acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00.

Norman Tremblay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Norman Tremblay acquired 210,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Norman Tremblay acquired 20,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Unigold Inc. (UGD) Insider Purchases C$480,000.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/unigold-inc-ugd-insider-purchases-c480000-00-in-stock.html.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource company focused on exploring and developing its land position in the Dominican Republic, within the Cretaceous age, Tireo Formation. The Tireo Formation is a gold and base metal district, and is approximately 75-kilometer wide series of volcanic and sedimentary rocks trending northwesterly across the island of Hispaniola The Company owns 100% of the exploration rights for gold, silver, copper, zinc and all associated minerals on the Neita Property in the north western Dominican Republic, as well as an option for the commercial mining of the mineral deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.