Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Under Armour, Inc. is involved in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company’s Under Armour Connected Fitness(TM) platform provides digital health and fitness community through UA Record, MapMyFitness, Endomondo and MyFitnessPal applications. Under Armour, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

UA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) opened at 18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Under Armour Inc (UA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/under-armour-inc-ua-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Horan Capital Management raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $280,000.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.