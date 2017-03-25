Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.87, but opened at $71.99. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 932,440 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

In other news, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,904.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,258,730 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 345,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 486.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 21,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The stock’s market cap is $2.93 billion.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.03. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post ($7.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc-rare-shares-gap-down-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.