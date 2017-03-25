TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 300.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TrueCar worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,029,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 419,322 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 95.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,938,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after buying an additional 1,435,053 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth $7,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) opened at 15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. TrueCar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company’s market cap is $1.32 billion.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The firm earned $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 25,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $375,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,160.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc offers a diverse software ecosystem for buying cars. The Company’s software ecosystem is based on a common technology infrastructure, and powered by data and analytics. The Company operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and its branded mobile experience. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for enterprises.

