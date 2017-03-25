TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Position Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 38.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) opened at 33.82 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. FIG Partners upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is the bank holding company of Tri Counties Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in approximately 30 counties in Northern and Central California. The Bank operates from over 50 traditional branches and over 10 in-store branches.

