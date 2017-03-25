Tesla Inc (TSLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Saturday morning. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Vetr upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $244.47 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. FBN Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.69.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 3.29% on Friday, hitting $263.16. 5,647,253 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $42.55 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.30. Tesla has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $287.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tesla Inc (TSLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/tesla-inc-tsla-earns-overweight-rating-from-morgan-stanley.html.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 95,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $262.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 5,600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $1,424,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $3,610,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 50,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.