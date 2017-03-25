TELUS Co. (TU) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) opened at 32.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.89.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/telus-co-tu-shares-bought-by-comerica-bank.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.