Telenav Inc (TNAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Telenav an industry rank of 218 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telenav in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) opened at 8.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $357.26 million. Telenav has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business earned $52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.25%. Telenav’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telenav will post ($0.65) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Telenav by 67.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Telenav during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Telenav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Telenav by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telenav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

