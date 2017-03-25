Teekay Co. (TK) Stake Lowered by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,379 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Teekay worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in Teekay by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 884,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 113,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teekay by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 394,726 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 28.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 454,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 99,849 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 299.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 1,882,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teekay by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 1,226,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) opened at 9.18 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company’s market capitalization is $790.68 million.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm earned $552.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Co. will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teekay from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Teekay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

