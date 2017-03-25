Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4,964,000 in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,889 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $130,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $65.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm earned $26.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

In related news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $129,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $297,270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

