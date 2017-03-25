Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $61.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.28 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.58%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

