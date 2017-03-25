Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Tailored Brands worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $12,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 133.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 708,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 110.0% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 621,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 325,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,925,000.

Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) opened at 14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $793 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLRD shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wunderlich set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Eminence Capital, Lp purchased 1,110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $22,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B. Michael Becker purchased 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,315.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,942.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

