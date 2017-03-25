Stemline Therapeutics’ (STML) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) in a research note published on Saturday morning. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STML. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $23.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,934 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company’s market cap is $151.69 million. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/stemline-therapeutics-stml-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-wedbush.html.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $125,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $125,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,356 shares of company stock worth $531,879 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,612,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,783,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.