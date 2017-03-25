Stemline Therapeutics’ (STML) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) in a research note published on Saturday morning. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STML. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $23.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,934 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company’s market cap is $151.69 million. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $125,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $125,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,356 shares of company stock worth $531,879 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,612,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,783,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.
About Stemline Therapeutics
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.
