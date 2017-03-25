Stelliam Investment Management LP Boosts Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Stelliam Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.6% of Stelliam Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stelliam Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $76,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,281,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,751,339,000 after buying an additional 1,049,817 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,498,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $887,079,000 after buying an additional 213,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,453,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $545,631,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,298,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $539,761,000 after buying an additional 138,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,998,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $423,742,000 after buying an additional 1,689,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 10th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,874.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,023 shares of company stock worth $9,898,612. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

