State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) opened at 77.21 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. State Street Corp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post $5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Street Corp (STT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/state-street-corp-stt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-30th.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of State Street Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of State Street Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised State Street Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other news, insider Wai-Kwong Seck sold 20,000 shares of State Street Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of State Street Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,638.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,862 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street Corp

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.