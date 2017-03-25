State Street Corp Sells 1,396,457 Shares of Parkway Inc (PKY)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Parkway Inc (NYSE:PKY) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,396,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.16% of Parkway worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in Parkway by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 20,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Parkway by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Parkway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Parkway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Parkway by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parkway Inc (NYSE:PKY) opened at 19.02 on Friday. Parkway Inc has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $950.41 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Parkway’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parkway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of Parkway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Parkway in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parkway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Parkway

Parkway, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company has a portfolio of approximately five Class A office assets totaling over 8.7 million rentable square feet in the Galleria, Greenway and Westchase submarkets of Houston, Texas. The Company offers fee-based real estate services through its subsidiaries, which in total manages or leases approximately 2.7 million square feet primarily for third-party owners.

